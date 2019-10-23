'It' Pop-Up Spooks Chicago

If you're looking for spooky, one Chicago bar has "It"!

Pennywise, the disturbed clown who stars in the "It" universe, is taking over Replay Lincoln Park this Halloween season.

The North Side bar transformed into Pennywise's playground with several surprise scares, in addition to the obvious - including blood dripping down the windows.

Artist Luis Colindres, part of the team that spent around two weeks getting everything ready, said fans can even visit the house featured on the silver screen.

Replay owner Mark Kwiatkowski compared the pop-up to a "haunted house, almost, for adults--with booze."
