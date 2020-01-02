all good

Inglewood Residents Participate in Monthly Produce Giveaway

Once a month during the Inglewood District school year, the Social Justice Learning Institute join forces with Food Forward to provide bags of fresh produce for local residents as well as other services for assisted living and mental health. Food Forward rescues the food from being sent to the landfill and distributes the food to Social Justice Learning Institute. SJLI organizing the monthly farmers market style distribution in Inglewood, providing live food demos and recipes for the produce being distributed so community memebers can have at least four meal suggestions they can use to utilize the food.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
inglewoodfoodall goodcommunitydonationslocalish
ALL GOOD
Medical student holds private concerts for hospital patients
The San Francisco youth organization working to save lives
You can hire this poet to write poetry on demand for you
This couple reveals their secrets to staying married for 75 years
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people possibly taken hostage along Westheimer: HPD
Man arrested in mail carrier shooting near Spring Branch
La Porte man who went missing in Grand Canyon found alive
Mystery flasher baffles The Heights residents
Beloved grandma, known for being generous, murdered in bed
5-year-old boy dies of possible bacterial meningitis: Officials
Showers continue this evening, more fog overnight
Show More
Pearland HS band returns to Houston after a performance of a lifetime
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner sworn in for second term
Body found in Buffalo Bayou in downtown Houston
Ballistics key in celebratory shooting death: Former officer
So-called 'Affluenza teen' back in jail on probation violation
More TOP STORIES News