localish

Iconic Pink Triangle on SF's Twin Peaks will shine brighter than ever during Pride

By Chris Bollini
SAN FRANCISCO -- Every year, during Pride, a large pink triangle is installed on the hillside of Twin Peaks in San Francisco. It's an enduring and important part of the Pride celebration in the city.

Resting on a gentle slope, the bright installation represents a symbol of hope and equality visible for everyone to see, but according to creator Patrick Carney, the first time he put it on display, being visible was the farthest thing from his mind.

"The very first Pink Triangle went up in the dark of night so we wouldn't be arrested. It was a renegade craft project," Carney reveals. "And then the next year, it went from insurgent to mainstream when I got a permit and insurance, and then, the elected officials started showing up so it's great to do something that you know is recognized as an important part of celebration and Pride."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
twin peakssan franciscokgolgbtqlgbtq pridesf pridelocalish show (lsh)localish
LOCALISH
Non-profit provides 'Lunch in the Park' for homeless
Community rallies behind this Black-owned business
Woman rides her horse to Oakland protest
Teacher spreads joy through 'flower swap'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
White House coronavirus task force holds first briefing in weeks: LIVE
Harris Co. judge moves COVID-19 threat level to red
Bars to close again, according to new Gov. Abbott order
'Godzilla Dust Cloud' blankets Houston, air quality impacted
HFD ambulance crews spend more time on calls thanks to COVID-19
Dust moves in, when will it leave?
Texas' record-breaking week of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
Show More
Houston ICU nurse admitted to own unit for coronavirus
Texas EquuSearch temporarily suspends search for Vanessa Guillen
Up to 300 teens possibly exposed to COVID-19 at party
Gunmen injure Mexico City police chief; 3 dead
Nearly 6,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Texas
More TOP STORIES News