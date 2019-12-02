Hundreds line up to try a slice of these perfect pies

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Flying Saucer Pie Company is one of the city's most popular places to get dessert.

"Pie is happiness in a metal tin," co-owner Heather Walker said.

Every year, we see hundreds of people line up around the building.

"It is worth the wait because they have the best pies," one customer said.

From strawberry to banana cream, the homemade pies are part of a Thanksgiving holiday tradition.
