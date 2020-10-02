Step-by-step tutorial to safely remove gel nail polish

By Johanna Trupp
NEW YORK CITY -- Stop picking off your manicure - it's wrecking your nails!

We've all been there - obsessively picking and chipping away at our once fresh and flawless gel manicure. Not only does it look horrible, but it's also horrible for your nails!

When you peel off a layer of gel polish, you could be taking a layer of your natural nail with it.

So, instead of wrecking my nails, I always let the professionals handle the removal process. That is until my city became the COVID-19 hotspot and non-essential businesses, including nail salons, were shut down.

While stuck at home in quarantine, I gained quite a few new beauty skills.

Related: Step-by-step tutorial to cut men's hair during quarantine

I learned how to cut men's hair, shape my own eyebrows, and safely remove gel nail polish.

While I'm no longer my boyfriend's barber or an eyebrow specialist, I have stuck with removing gel polish myself in-between manicures.

Related: How to shape up your eyebrows at home

Check out this latest episode of Glam Lab for a step-by-step tutorial complete with all the tools and ingredients you'll need to safely remove that gel polish yourself!

Follow Jo on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes and watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks, and trends!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
glam labwabclocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shock, sympathy, mockery: World reacts to Trump testing positive
Trump joins growing list of COVID-infected world leaders
Trump, first lady positive for virus; he has 'mild symptoms'
13 Investigates low voter turnout in Houston-area districts
Tropical Depression 25 forms in the northwestern Caribbean Sea
'Reckless' burglar crashes into innocent woman's home, police say
Allergy woes continue but the weather remains nice
Show More
Watch out for Galleria area roadwork this weekend
How will Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis effect the election?
Trump has COVID-19. How serious is his risk?
Biden to take COVID-19 test after sharing debate stage with Trump
Stocks slump after Trump tests positive, job growth slows
More TOP STORIES News