The history behind Día de Muertos makeup and how it honors loved ones

HOUSTON, Texas -- You've likely seen Día de Muertos makeup looks on Instagram. But this is not meant for Halloween or a costume.

There's a lot of tradition behind the look, and it's meant to honor family.

Celebrity makeup artist Edward Sanchez has been perfecting his makeup techniques and looks since he was a young boy. Now he's sharing how his family and Día de Muertos traditions play a role in his makeup designs.

If you would like to see more of his looks, check him out on Instagram @escbeauty.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhalloweensocietymexicanktrkbeauty & lifestylelocalish show (lsh)localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Area counties smash records ahead of final early voting
More than 9 million Texans have cast ballots so far
Study: Grocery store workers at serious risk for COVID infection
How Houston is tracking who might be spreading COVID-19
You're going to love the weather this weekend!
Free Halloween events happening around town this weekend
2 women robbed with knife at Houston ATM, suspects wanted: police
Show More
Texas family mourns 17-year-old daughter who had COVID-19
Zeta is gone but new system brewing in the Caribbean
2-week El Paso County shutdown now in effect
Man dies after hitting tree during chase in NW Harris Co.
5 Black doctors at Texas Children's celebrated in viral photo
More TOP STORIES News