The history behind Día de Los Muertos makeup and how it honors loved ones

HOUSTON, Texas -- You've likely seen Día de Los Muertos makeup looks on Instagram. But this is not meant for Halloween or a costume.

There's a lot of tradition behind the look, and it's meant to honor family.

Celebrity makeup artist Edward Sanchez has been perfecting his makeup techniques and looks since he was a young boy. Now he's sharing how his family and Día de Muertos traditions play a role in his makeup designs.

If you would like to see more of his looks, check him out on Instagram @escbeauty.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhalloweensocietymexicanktrkbeauty & lifestylelocalish show (lsh)localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas Supreme Court rejects GOP's drive-thru voting lawsuit
Trump parade fills Houston roads
Man wanted in connection with killing Elsik HS teen
Work search requirement resumes for unemployed Texans
Victims pulled from car crash wreckage by good Samaritans
Weak front on the way, rain chances scarce in the 10 day
Mom of 11-year-old murder victim has a message for suspects
Show More
Fort Bend Co. offers free transportation on Election Day
Dog survives being hit by multiple cars on Gulf Freeway
Biden cancels Texas events after 'Trump Train' incident
The Woodlands man infected with West Nile virus dies
Teenager thrown from Porsche in Cinco Ranch crash
More TOP STORIES News