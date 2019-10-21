How to Carve a Corn Maze with Machetes

At Kroll's Fall Harvest Farm in north suburban Waukegan, the Kroll family just finished carving out a five-acre corn maze by hand - equipped simply with paper and pencil, stirrup hoes, machetes, and wheel barrows.

The maze started when Ruthann Carlton Kroll planted a 20-by-100 foot garden.

"I basically wanted my kids to know where their food came from," Ruthann said.

It's free to visit the farm. The corn maze is just seven dollars for adults, five for kids. For more info, visit their website.
