How rescue horses in Conroe, Texas are helping veterans cope with issues like PTSD

Henry's Home Horse Sanctuary located in Conroe, Texas, hosts "Horses and Heroes," a program developed to use rescue horses for therapy offered to veterans and first responders.

"We take in rescued horses and surrendered horses and give them a forever home. We've got about 20 horses here," Executive Director Donna Stedman said.


Stedman said the program is the only one of its kind, which is recognized by the Disabled Veterans National Foundation. The vets and first responders have to learn how to communicate how their energy comes across and learn control, all by the way of the horse.

Veterans and first responders are invited to bring their families as well. Everything from riding lessons, training, and horsemanship care are provided for them at no cost ever.
