localish

How Native Americans helped create the US Constitution, ties to City of Philadelphia

By 6abc Digital Staff
Philadelphia and the surrounding area has numerous ties to Native American Heritage and is home to the Lenni-Lenape or Delaware Indians.

The Lenni-Lenape resided in Philadelphia when the city was established. William Penn, the founder of Pennsylvania, had a relationship with the Lenni-Lenape, and it's believed he bought the land from the Lenape.


When creating the constitution, the Fathers were heavily influenced by the political system of the Iroquois Confederacy and many of its principals were incorporated into the constitution.

Within the city and surrounding area many of the parks, streets, and locations have Lenni-Lenape names and are everyday words used by the typical Philadelphian.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiamore in commonwpvinative american heritage monthlocalish
LOCALISH
PEN PAL MEETING: Fifty years after they became friends over letters, this trio had a one-of-a-kind meeting in Norristown.
Hero teacher helps injured owl find new life
Teen has been collecting toys for kids in the hospital for 10 years
'Cat Town' helps cats find the "purrfect" home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Scattered rain and thunderstorms to continue through afternoon
Some Houstonians to receive up to $1,200 in stimulus payments
16-year-old accused of stabbing his grandma with knife
Man and woman found dead inside home in Katy
Who, when and how? A look at the UK's COVID-19 vaccination rollout
Senate GOP leader sticking with partisan virus relief plan
Man arrested for alleged human trafficking in Ft. Bend Co.
Show More
Trump teases 2024 run at White House Christmas party
WWII vet, COVID survivor released from hospital for 104th birthday
Shop #BeLocalish Holiday Deals and Steals
Sisters reported missing from southeast Houston
UK authorizes Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for emergency use
More TOP STORIES News