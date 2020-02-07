Glam Lab breaks down how celebs get styled for the Oscars red carpet

By Johanna Trupp
NEW YORK CITY -- How do celebs get styled for the red carpet? Glam Lab breaks down the process from head to toe starting with how the stars choose which designer to go with to how to make their manicure pull the entire look together!

It's the biggest night in Hollywood and the most anticipated Red Carpet. Even if a star goes home with an Oscar, the wrong dress or tuxedo could land them on the Worst Dressed List.


So, first things first... how do they choose what they're going to wear?

Glam Lab sits down with the team behind Regina King's Oscar-winning white gown. The Co-Creative Directors of Oscar de la Renta tell us all about the process from the sketch to the fitting.

Alex Badia, Fashion Director of Women's Wear Daily breaks down the other elements that seem to make up the perfect 'Award-Winning Outfit."

And we all know, it's ALL about the details... which means pairing your ensemble and accessories with the perfect manicure.


Celebrity Nail Artist, Elle, tells Glam Lab what you need going into styling the stars for the Red Carpet. She would know as she's worked with A-listers from Jennifer Lopez to Blake Lively.

Follow Jo on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes look at Glam Lab and watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks, and trends!

Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET | 3:30 CT | 1:30 PT on this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattanred carpet fashionoscarsacademy awardsglam labfashionlocalishoriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 major roadways in Houston closed this weekend
Ice cream shop owners fight back against robber
Man's death is 3rd in deadly blast, lawyer claims
7 Democratic candidates to take debate stage after chaos in Iowa
How to watch the New Hampshire Democratic debate on ABC
Mom hopes toddler is back in the US after evacuating in Wuhan
Coach's repeat use of racial slur under investigation in FBISD
Show More
Warmer temps arrive as we head into the weekend
7-year-old cancer-fighter gets police honor after passing
Take a 'shelfie' to help a child in need
HPD to UFC: Meet the HPD officer fighting in weekend event
Roughnecks and XFL bring more football to Houston this weekend
More TOP STORIES News