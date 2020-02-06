Mommy bloggers - how do they do it? The secret behind the perfect house, photos and posts

BROOKLYN, New York -- Hailey Andresen, originally from Phoenix, Arizona, married her high school sweetheart Zack. One day, they packed their bags and moved to New York City to start a family.
Working as a recruiter, the first time mommy-to-be was searching for a creative outlet. That is when Household Mag was born.
Hailey intended to create a family journal to share her first-time experience with family and friends. Building their "nest" in Brooklyn, her son Owen was born.
After starting an Instagram account to support the blog, Hailey noticed her increasingly, loyal following. Now, with over 76,500 followers, Hailey has made Household Mag her full-time job.
She sat down with ABC7NY to reveal the secrets behind the seemingly "perfect" posts. Hailey works hand in hand with her best friend Amy Hanen, who is Household Mag's photographer.
Hailey dished that she couldn't possibly run the business without Amy. Amy has her own photography business, Amy Frances Photography, but partnered with Hailey to expand her portfolio.
The duo plans multiple photoshoots in a day to cover a few week's worth of content. Amy shoots and edits, while Hailey runs the full-time business.
If that's not enough on her plate, Hailey and her husband, Zack, have also started a podcast called Mom and Dad Made a Podcast. Amy and Hailey also have a podcast together about starting their photography / blog business.
Life with a 2-year-old is not always easy. If Owen is not in the right mood for a shoot, she doesn't force him into it.
Hailey's message to other moms is that life isn't as perfect as the posts make it look. Her house isn't always clean and her hair isn't always perfect.
