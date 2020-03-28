Loved ones have social distancing wedding reception for Houston newlyweds

ANGLETON, Texas -- It may not have been the wedding they dreamed of, but a Houston couple will never forget the unique way their loved ones were able to celebrate with them!

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Brittany Hebert and Bobby Franklin decided to change their plans to have a large wedding and instead got married by a judge in Brazoria County, Texas.

After they were done at the courthouse, they were stunned to see the road back home lined with their wedding guests for a social distancing wedding reception.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brazoria countysocial distancingcoronavirusmarriageweddingcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HPD and HFD COVID-19 cases increase
2nd coronavirus death reported in Houston as cases jump
Illinois reports death of infant with COVID-19
Rep. Al Green distributes materials to Fort Bend City officials
Wet cool front through Houston
2 dead, 3 injured in Texas City apartment shooting
810 and counting: Houston-area COVID-19 cases increasing
Show More
Slow test results delaying COVID-19 diagnoses
Family celebrates grandmother's 92nd birthday with car parade
FDA authorizes 15-minute coronavirus test
Stimulus checks calculator: How much to expect under rescue bill
Civil rights leader, MLK aide Joseph Lowery dies at 98
More TOP STORIES News