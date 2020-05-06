Houston nonprofit surprises families with $500 Walmart gift cards

HOUSTON, Texas -- The COVID-19 pandemic has affected millions of people, and many families are struggling just to get by.ECHOS, Epiphany Community Health Outreach Services, in Houston, Texas, has helped people for nearly two decades. But since the pandemic began, the nonprofit has been focused on financial and rent assistance, and their drive-through food pantry.Recently the United Way and the Greater Houston Community Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund gave ECHOS funding, and the group used the money to purchase $500 gift cards from Walmart.Volunteers kept the surprise under wraps, and they handed them out to families who had no idea what was coming.