Houston doctor sacrificing time with newborn to help during virus outbreak

HOUSTON, Texas -- Dr. Samar Yusuf and his wife, Anum Saddiqui, are celebrating one of the biggest milestones, a new baby!

But after two weeks, Dr. Yusuf had to leave his family to fight COVID-19 on the frontlines.

The emergency room doctor from Houston, Texas did not want to put his wife or daughter Ava at risk, so they moved out to stay with family.

They likely won't all be together until Ava is at least 2-months-old but until then, Dr. Yusuf sees his sweet little girl every day through a window.

Anum says she is grateful for what they do have and she's looking forward to being together very soon.
