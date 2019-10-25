Hop Down Ravenwood's Malt Row

Need a drink? Ravenswood's Malt Row has got you covered.

It's home to seven breweries and one distillery, all placed conveniently along Ravenswood Ave.

"We're not really competitive with each other, it's more cooperative and we all do things in our own way," said Hagen Dost, Dovetail Brewery co-owner.

All eight businesses partner together for events around the city and even have joint tours. For them, collaboration is key.

"It's one tight community, each of our individual success helps makes us all successful," said James Moriarty, owner of Urban Renewal Brewery.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man in photo taken before tow truck driver's murder identified
Missing Carnival cruise ship passenger appears to have jumped
Kanye West invited to Lakewood Church for Sunday service
'I'm about to blow his brains out:' NFL star calls 911
Cold front brings heavy rain and colder temperatures
What you can do (and win) at the Texans homecoming game
HFD widow denied citizenship oath weeks after husband's death
Show More
Can't find a job? Maybe you need to try looking here
Teen dies after being ambushed by group of men while pumping gas
8 rescued from flood waters after being stuck for 4 hours
Astros fans cover Walgreens sign because it looks like Nats logo
3 road closures to know this weekend in Houston
More TOP STORIES News