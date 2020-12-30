The annual Morris Arboretum Holiday Garden Railway is a seasonal tradition for many around Philadelphia.
The railway is built into the landscape of the 92-acre Arboretum nestled in a half-acre space.
The changing topography provides opportunities for trestles, bridges, tunnels and water features. Iconic Philadelphia architecture is represented with miniature replicas made out of natural materials.
Holiday trains at Morris Arboretum keep traditions alive
