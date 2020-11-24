Be Localish: Holiday Deals & Steals supporting small businesses

"Good Morning America's" Tory Johnson always has the Deals and Steals for you, but now, just in time for the holidays, she has even more jolly options for everyone on your gift list.

And you'll feel extra cheerful shopping because everything you buy from #Be Localish: Holiday Deals & Steals directly benefits small businesses across the country and gives you a chance to score fantastic deals at the same time.

The show, hosted by Tory and Sam Champion, airs and streams Friday, Dec. 4, (check local listings below) but you can start shopping as early as Wednesday, Dec. 2 at www.holidaydealsandsteals.com.

Besides at least 50% off, free shipping is included on every purchase from more than two dozen of our small-business partners. Free shipping allows these companies to compete with big, online retail players and in many cases will help these mom-and-pop businesses to stay afloat as they grapple with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
