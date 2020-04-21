High school student creates medical supply donation website

High School senior Jackie Ni has found a way to put his programming skills to work to help in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic by creating the website supplycrate.org.

"I can't be on the frontlines, but what I do know is how to program, and I've had a lot of experience with that, so I thought I could just use my skills to build something that could help," said Ni.

Supplycrate.org is a platform connecting people willing to donate medical supplies with institutions in need of them, and many hospitals and healthcare centers are already taking advantage. Anyone can sign up to donate, and currently the website has over 119,000 donations.

"Just having that will to do something, and having a little bit of knowledge, I think you're able to make a big difference," said Ni.

If you would like to donate medical supplies or you are with a medical institution in need of medical supplies please visit supplycrate.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris County to expand internal COVID-19 testing inside jails
Coast Guard searching for 7 people in Cedar Bayou
2 men killed while crossing street
Tomball teen siblings missing for last 5 days
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
LabCorp at-home COVID-19 test kit authorized by FDA for use
Thieves prey on those sheltering-at-home during pandemic
Show More
DeAndre Hopkins speaks out on Bill O'Brien rumors
A-Rod and J-Lo might want to buy the NY Mets
Tom Brady kicked out of Florida park closed due to COVID-19 pandemic
3-month-old boy shot outside a home in NE Houston
More storms return Wednesday with possibility of severe weather
More TOP STORIES News