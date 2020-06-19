Healthcare professionals say enough is enough
U.S. -- White Coats for Black Lives is a medical-student run organization that seeks to dismantle racism in medicine and promote the health, well-being, and self-determination of Black people and people of color. With the Black Lives Matter movement, their organization has been at the forefront of demanding equal treatment for patients and medical professionals of color who experience racism in both the workplace and in treatment.
