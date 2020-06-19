Healthcare professionals say enough is enough

U.S. -- White Coats for Black Lives is a medical-student run organization that seeks to dismantle racism in medicine and promote the health, well-being, and self-determination of Black people and people of color. With the Black Lives Matter movement, their organization has been at the forefront of demanding equal treatment for patients and medical professionals of color who experience racism in both the workplace and in treatment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkblack lives mattermedicalmore in commonhealth carenursesdoctorslocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Another mask order in Harris County? It could happen today
How to watch Galveston's 155th Juneteenth celebration
Man wanted in sexual assault of child that happened 3 years ago
Challenges ahead for thousands of 'uncontactable' students
It's dry now, but here's how much rain could fall next week
Documentaries capture Houston voices celebrating Juneteenth
'Chariots of Fire,' 'Lord of the Rings' actor Ian Holm dies
Show More
Funeral set for HCSO deputy who died of COVID-19
3 big freeway closures to know this weekend
ABC13's 'COVID-19 and Our Schools' town hall
Sexual harassment investigation launched into missing soldier
Carnival Cruises loses $4.37 billion due to pandemic
More TOP STORIES News