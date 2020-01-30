Hampton University's Band: The Marching Force

HBCU The Hampton University's Marching Band, "The Force", gives students the ability to assume responsibility, establish a professional attitude, gain self-confidence and continue their love of music.

"The marching force is probably one of the most rewarding things I've ever been in," said Garfield Mcintyre "It's all about hard work, dedication and long hours, but I would say say I've learned a lot. I've learned perseverance and I've learned the value of working hard to create a good product."


"It's hard work day and night. We've put in so much to see this program grow," said Khadijat Aborderin. "Early mornings, late nights, a lot of memorizing. It's a lot, like mentally and physically, but once you get through it you know you have a big family right beside you who went though the same things you did and are always going to be there for you."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lone Star College Kingwood placed on emergency lockdown
Trial underway for custody of Maleah Davis' brother
8th grader dies after he's hit by driver on highway in Dayton
Cloudy and chilly today with slight rain chances
Driver accused of crash that left victim brain-dead makes bond
1st human-to-human coronavirus transmission confirmed in US
1,000 workers wanted at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
Show More
2 thieves lead police on chase after stealing truck parts
Former Harris Co. Pct. 3 captain accused of sexual assault
Mattress Mack makes another big bet
Month of gridlock: West Loop closing for 4 weekends
All the crawfish you can eat for one price? This festival has it
More TOP STORIES News