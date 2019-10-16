Halloween Star Anthony Alfano Reveals 2019 Costume

Ten-year-old Halloween superstar Anthony Alfano will be the Blue Man Group this year!

The viral video star's parents make sure he has a special day each year so kids can see beyond Anthony's cerebral palsy.


Anthony's dad, Tony Alfano, designed the mannequin-clad outfit complete with a leaf blower that was turned into a toilet-paper fan and marshmallow cannon.

"Seeing him smile just motivates us to keep moving," Tony Alfano said.

Anthony's mother, Deanna Alfano, said they use costumes as a "teachable moment for people to talk about inclusion."


"The fact that he's getting older... and more aware... makes it hard to see when he's not included," she said.

But Deanna Alfano added that "this new crowd of neighbors and friends who rally around him on Halloween makes us feel good that he's having a great day."
