H-E-B is now selling meals from your favorite restaurants!

HOUSTON, Texas -- H-E-B has gone above and beyond to help families during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Texas grocery store chain doesn't just stock all the essentials.

They're bringing the best restaurants in town to you!

Select Houston, Texas stores are now serving meals from some of the most iconic local restaurants.

People can pick up delicious dishes like turtle soup from Brennan's of Houston, Dr. Pepper beef short rib and cheese grits from Cherry Block Craft Butcher and Kitchen, and Korean braised beef and dumplings from Underbelly Hospitality.

All the proceeds from the meal sales go back to the restaurants to help them stay open and keep employees working.
