Alvin ISD staff celebrate students' last day of kindergarten with special drive-by parade

PEARLAND, Texas -- "We didn't know that school was going to end in March, and we weren't going to come back anymore."

Students across the country have had to change the way they learn because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but one group of kindergartners will always remember the way their school year ended.

The staff at Marek Elementary in Pearland, Texas, celebrated with a drive-by parade for the students.

It was a great way for the kids to see their teachers while social distancing and say "Goodbye to Kinder."
