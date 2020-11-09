localish

SF's Golden Gate Park celebrates 150th anniversary with 150-foot SkyStar Observation Wheel

By Chris Bollini
SAN FRANCISCO -- What's the best way to celebrate San Francisco's Golden Gate Park's 150th Anniversary? With a 150-foot observation wheel, of course!

The SkyStar Observation Wheel features 36 enclosed gondolas, with stunning views from downtown San Francisco to the Pacific Ocean.

Each ride is around 12 minutes long and completes four rotations.

It's a sight to see, day or night, with one million colorful LED lights illuminating the wheel nightly.

The wheel was installed in the Music Concourse back in March, but was not able to open due to the pandemic, so visitors are thrilled to finally see the wheel turning.

To help ease the minds of riders, health and safety precautions are in full effect. All gondolas are sanitized between each use, one household per gondola, social distancing in queues, onsite hand washing, and temperature testing for staff.

All reservations to ride the wheel must be made in advance.

To learn more, visit here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscokgogolden gate parkcoronavirus californiacoronaviruslocalishmy go tocovid 19
LOCALISH
81-year-old grandpa is this donut shop's sweetest customer
Woman gives back to hungry veterans with home-cooked meals
3 Houston brothers lost 100 lbs. each to honor mother's memory
Feeling the music: Dancing while Deaf
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HPD officer killed in north Houston is 2nd officer killed in 3 weeks
6 homicides erupt across Houston in less than 24 hours
Crosby student investigated over threat to Pres.-elect Biden
Ballot among stolen mail found in traffic stop, officials say
Ex-Astros GM sues team, saying he was sign stealing scapegoat
Biden cheers COVID-19 vaccine progress, says masks still a must
Gov. Abbott announces $202M in emergency SNAP benefits
Show More
Humidity drop is on the way with next front
Eta expected to slowly move through the eastern Gulf
Trump faces calls to work with Biden team on transition
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat
Texas doctor named to Biden's COVID-19 task force
More TOP STORIES News