Girls on the Run Greater Houston celebrates 20 years of helping girls be joyful, healthy and confident

HOUSTON, Texas -- Girls on the Run Greater Houston started as a dream by Mary T. Callahan. She grew up running, and it played such a big role in her life. But it wasn't until she read an article about the national organization, that she realized how much of a difference running could mean for a young girl.

Fast forward 20 years, and the Houston chapter has changed thousands of lives. The organization is the only national physical activity-based positive youth development program for girls. It is much more than getting girls involved in running and exercise, it helps them manage emotions, resolve conflict, and help others.

You can learn more about Girls on the Run Greater Houston at their website or check them out on Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonktrklocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist ditches ride after police chase in Houston's East End
Body cam video surfaces of maskless woman's 2nd arrest
Lawyer behind civil suits against Deshaun Watson speaks | Live stream
Galveston fishing group treated to rare killer whale sighting
CDC says 3 feet of distance safe in some classrooms, updating guidelines
Child shot multiple times at Pasadena apartment, police say
Beautiful this afternoon, allergy woes increasing
Show More
3 men charged with capital murder in shooting of siblings
Turner's choice for HPD chief met with skepticism about reform
Court issues critical decision over ERCOT's ability to be sued
What to binge this weekend on ABC13's free streaming apps
43 people arrested in Harris Co. street racing initiative
More TOP STORIES News