localish

Get your groceries delivered by a robot!

By Tim Sarquis
Artificial intelligence isn't for your computer and smartphone anymore! Seeing the need to increase contactless deliveries, Save Mart Supermarkets based in Modesto, CA, partnered with a Bay Area tech company to deliver groceries by robot.

Starship Technologies goal is to increase micro deliveries by artificial intelligence to cut down on transportation of goods by large vehicles, thus cutting down on emissions. They've partnered with college campuses and companies from all over to world to bring clean and efficient deliveries to your door.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
modestofresnocoronaviruskfsnlocalishsecretly awesomecovid 19
LOCALISH
Fruity pebbles to Hot Cheetos to Oreo bagels at NJ bagel shop
Make-your-own pizza kits delivered to your door
Teen holds blood drive for birthday
It's All Good Bakery was the Black Panthers' first headquarters
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AP source: Sen. Cruz went to Mexico on vacation amid storm
When will my water come back on? It could be a while
Icy roads possible Thursday followed by pipe-busting temperatures overnight
Texas energy provider to customers: Please leave us
Galveston mayor details destruction from deep freeze on 'GMA'
Houston hero Mattress Mack offers store as shelter -- again
Power restoration appears to improve for some Houston-area customers
Show More
How Houston-area hospitals are working to conserve water
Indoor charcoal grill usage leaves 2 families hospitalized
Texans running out of food as crisis disrupts supply chain
Families change disaster prep plans after historic winter storm
Houston roads slowly return to normal, METRO resumes limited service
More TOP STORIES News