HOUSTON, Texas -- Gatlin's BBQ started out as a hidden gem in 2010.
Greg Gatlin and his family opened the business in a tiny house in Houston, Texas. Within a few months, there were lines out the door and the local and state accolades started pouring in.
Gatlin's BBQ is now in a much bigger location, and one of the most well-known BBQ restaurants in Texas.
Customers will line up for their mouthwatering meats and delicious sides. Diners also love going because of the Gatlin family, whose love for each other, and the business is obvious as soon as you walk in the door.
This beloved BBQ restaurant went from hidden gem to world famous
