frozen

Frozen Live Is a Must See for Frozen Fans!

The broadway smash hit musical Frozen live is currently playing at The Pantages Theater in Hollywood through February 2. The show stars Caroline Bowman as Elsa and Caroline Innerbichler as Anna. The sets come out right in front of you on a massive scale, immersing you in the story. A brand new original song is premiered during the Los Angeles show that isn't in the film and hasn't been performed anywhere else. Character favorites like Olfa, are brought to life on the stage bringing elements of the animated film to audiences with a refreshing puppet like creativity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesfrozenplayhousedisneyfrozen the musicaltheaterlocalish
FROZEN
'Frozen 2' ices competition again with record Thanksgiving
Waterfall freezes at Yellowstone National Park
Oscar-winning songwriting team pens new tunes for 'Frozen 2'
'Frozen 2' heats up box office with $127M opening weekend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 home invasion suspects dead after resident opens fire
Baby boy dies of flu in northwest Harris County
DNA test could confirm soon if baby is murdered mom's daughter
16-year-old accused of killing his 21-year-old girlfriend
Mayor invites Lizzo to be recognized by city for accomplishments
4 gifts you can order that will arrive by Christmas
Gorgeous start to your week, but here's what Christmas will bring
Show More
Purple Heart veteran comes out of coma just in time for Christmas
Hazardous green ooze found seeping onto highway
California grocery store clerk shoots, kills robbery suspect
Macy's at Memorial City Mall robbed in smash-and-grab heist
VIDEO: Tiger charges little boy visiting Dublin Zoo
More TOP STORIES News