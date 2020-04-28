be localish

Restaurant hands out free breakfasts to seniors and first responders

Los Candiles, a family-run restaurant in Chicago's Little Village, is giving back to their community to make things a little easier for those who need help! During the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants have still continued to feed their communities. Los Candiles found a donor who was able to help provide meals to people who needed them, while keeping a local business running. Volunteers even stepped up to deliver food. "Crucial times like this we have to make it happen. We have to stick together," said the owner.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolittle villagevolunteerismrestaurantscommunitybe localish
BE LOCALISH
Drag queens delivery carry-out orders in Michigan City
support small businesses with the be localish campaign
Long Island's Great Neck Diner adapts to the new normal
NJ restaurant feeds frontline workers the best of Puerto Rican cuisine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: 2 rounds of storms could bring severe weather
Harris Co. reveals 3-part COVID-19 plan as Texas reopens
GOOD NEWS! Dave Ward's condition is improving
Trump urges states to consider opening schools before summer
SPONSORED: Feeling sick? Here's what it could be besides COVID-19
Alamo Drafthouse not opening Texas theaters this weekend
4-year-old with special needs dies after being found in bathtub
Show More
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo makes changes to mask order
Emergency director at NYC hospital dies by suicide: Police
Fort Hood soldier from Houston missing for nearly a week
New landmarks show up in the massive I-610/US-59 project
More TOP STORIES News