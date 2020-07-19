Fulshear flower business blooming from community support amid COVID-19

FULSHEAR, Texas -- Ace Berry admits he is the last person you would think to be a floral designer.

The former oil field worker was looking for a new job when he was laid off several years ago and decided to follow his passion for flowers.

Berry worked as a florist delivery driver when he was young and while he says he was not good at the job, he fell in love with the creative career.

Berry and his wife now own Fulshear Floral Design in Fulshear, Texas. But their business is known around the country.

Berry was named the 2017 Houston Floral Designer of the Year!

Watch the video above to see how their business is blooming and bringing smiles to those who miss seeing their loved ones amid the pandemic.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fulshearbusinesssmall businesscommunity strongabc13 plusall goodbe localish houstonktrkabc13 plus fulshearlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 vaccine hopes rise after strong trial results
Pursuit with wrong-way driver on North Loop ends in crash
1 dead in fiery Atascocita crash involving 4 cars
1 dead in drive-by shooting, 11-year-old neighbor hurt
Watching the Gulf this week
3 dead, 9 injured after alleged drunk driver causes crash
Expect fewer COVID test result delays with new technique
Show More
Isolated storms today, much more next week
Space Center Houston opens to the public
Fires set, fences moved: Police call Portland protest a riot
Politicians confuse late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings for John Lewis in social posts
Texas restaurant installs 'disinfecting portal' for guests
More TOP STORIES News