localish

Former inmate turns his life around with launch of luxury shoe brand

PHILADELPHIA -- Darrell Alston was in prison when he started designing shoes.

The Philadelphia rapper knew he had come up with a way to turn his life around so he turned to something that went hand in hand with his rap career; fashion.

Once he was released from prison he started to make his dream and reality and have what he calls 'a a respectable' career designing high-end sneakers that push the boundaries of fashion.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiawpviblack history monthlocalishsecretly awesome
LOCALISH
You can rent out this bookstore for your next date night
Shipping containers repurposed for outdoor dining
Freedmen's Town Farmers Market is a hidden gem
You can now get your Wawa classics without leaving your car
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
JJ Watt announces he's leaving the Houston Texans
JJ Watt no longer a Texan, but legacy in Houston cemented
Historic ice storm possible for Houston area
Houston-area school and college winter weather plans
13 vehicles involved in crash on icy Magnolia road
Winter weather problems reported on Houston-area roads
How to keep control of your car if you hit black ice
Show More
SW Freeway-610 West Loop road work brings lane closures
Trump lawyers decry impeachment as political vengeance | LIVE
Tips to avoid getting turned away from vaccine appointment
ABC13 answers your top winter weather questions
3rd stimulus check for $1,400 clears House committee
More TOP STORIES News