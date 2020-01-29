Forget craft beer, this man is making craft teas

Philly Craft Tea got its start after creator Mike O'Brien invited a group of friends over for tea and to listen to some vinyl records.

The result? A delectable blend of handmade teas expertly paired with vinyl records for a soothing and relaxing experience.


Inspired by his world travels to tea-rich locales such as Dublin, Ireland, Latin America and China, O'Brien set out to create his own blend of teas.

O' Brien says one look in his herb cabinet and he can concoct some unique blends, such as the Wissahickon Walker, Psycho Kitty and the very popular Gritty Vocals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafyi phillylocalishsecretly awesome
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
University of St. Thomas student missing for over a week
Murder suspect believed teen victim would accuse him of rape
Victim left brain dead after DWI crash in NW Harris County
Here's how long it will feel winter-ish in Houston
Battleship Texas needs a new home - got any ideas?
New H-E-B store has 2 level garage with elevators and escalators
LIVE: Fire erupts on sixth floor of high-rise building in West LA
Show More
Aaron Hernandez's fiancee breaks silence after docuseries release
'I'm out of diapers' written on baby's stomach at day care
Head football coach and wife open up about fertility struggle
$900,000 in fake bills seized from shipping container in Minnesota
Residents find unidentified body floating in SW Houston bayou
More TOP STORIES News