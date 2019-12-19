Filmmakers recreate Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer shot for shot

By Tim Sarquis
A group of filmmakers from Fresno, CA got together to recreate the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer shot for shot, using only handmade costumes and props! Bryan and Roque are the creative duo behind Dumb Drum, a YouTube channel focused on sweded films. Together, they created SwedeFest, a film festival where filmmakers recreate scenes or trailers of popular movies, using low-to no budget, otherwise known as a swede.

We go behind the scenes of their latest production, recreating The Rise of Skywalker trailer and how they united the local film making community.

See the full recreated trailer below.

