Fighting Ocean Pollution One Reusable Straw at a Time

Makeup artist Krissy Vanderwoude caught the attention of Mermaid Straw, a company selling reusable products as an alternative to plastics. Now, they are working together to raise awareness on ocean pollution and keeping the environment clean."I think art really has the ability to capture people's minds and capture people's attention," said Adam Harrington, co-founder of Mermaid Straw. "Krissy's mermaid, this is a perfect representation to bring awareness to a topic that some people may not think about."Harrington said their company helps people "take small steps toward helping save our oceans, our lakes, our rivers from plastic pollution."