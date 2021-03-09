Air Force veteran goes global with private jet company Jet It

Houston, Texas -- Glenn Gonzales always knew he wanted to fly.Gonzales, who grew up in northwest Houston and attended Eisenhower High School and St. Monica's Catholic Church, near Acres Homes, didn't know at the time as a child that his passion for take-off would later lead to his becoming the CEO and co-founder of a company that would allow him to live his dream every day, taking customers soaring 43,000 feet in the air.Gonzales runs Jet It, a company that gives customers fractional ownership of HondaJet Elite aircraft, meaning that they have more flexibility when they travel. Jet It's ownership model is based on days rather than hours. For example, under the day-use model, one can travel to multiple destinations at $1,600 per flight hour, which the company says is far below that of its nearest competitors, where a traditional share program might be priced at $7,600 or more.In 2021, Jet It is poised to expand into Canada as well as India, southeast Asia, Singapore and Vietnam. European operations are starting this year. Though a young company, Jet It has also attracted the attention of the Ivy League. This year, Jet It's business model was featured in a Harvard case study used twice at the university, and a third time at the University of North Carolina.Jet It is currently headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, but Gonzales credits his life in Houston for planting the seeds of what would become an international venture.He also credits the Tuskegee airmen who charted a pathway for him in aviation.In December 2018, the first big event amid Jet It's launch occurred when Gonzales honored World War II hero Brigadier General Charles McGee with a flight for his 99th birthday.If you would like to learn more about Jet It, visit their website or check them out on Instagram.