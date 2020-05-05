Family creates bucket list for dog with terminal cancer

Jennifer and Jordan Chapman's dog, Marley, was diagnosed with cutaneous lymphoma and given only six months left to live.

The couple adopted the 14-year-old pit bull from a shelter and decided to fill Marley's last months with adventure and excitement, so they created a bucket list!

"I would hate to see him sit in a shelter when he has this much life left in him," Jennifer said. "He is the best dog that we've ever had, and we have five dogs."

Marley has been able to ride in a firetruck, eat a burger, enjoy Starbucks, and more!

"Every time we go out, you just see this big, giant grin on this big, giant dog," Jordan added.

Marley's parents hope to raise awareness of hospice care and pet adoption.

"This is not a time to throw people or animals away, it's a time to celebrate the time they have left," Jennifer said. "If we can see senior and hospice animals walking out of shelters, this will be totally worth what we're about to go through when he does pass."

Follow Marley's journey on Facebook and Instagram at @marleysmiles_.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
petsanimalpet rescuepit bullall gooddoglocalishpet adoption
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chilling new video shows possible abduction in SW Houston
Ex-Pasadena cop accused of sexually assaulting child
Meteor shower from Halley's Comet kicks off first week of May
450 Harris Co. businesses reported for violating order
SPONSORED: Make this Cinco de Mayo recipe at home
Galveston struggling to manage overcrowding at beaches
Runaway boat on Clear Lake ends up in family's front yard
Show More
How the nation's meat supply could impact Houston stores
Dave Ward has returned home today after stay in the hospital
Blue Angels to fly over Houston for COVID-19 frontline workers
HPD holds procession for officer killed in helicopter crash
1 dead after multiple vehicles involved in crash near 288
More TOP STORIES News