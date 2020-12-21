Tamale Season: Family business brings tamales to your home

House of Masa, a small Latin foods family-run business, was ready to make their lifelong dream of opening a brick-and-mortar storefront, but then the pandemic hit.
So, they re-grouped by educating themselves on how to turn a storefront business into a portable food business where they would be able to deliver and serve as a pop-up restaurant throughout Southern California.
Now, House of Masa is cooking up tamales and other delicious Latin favorites for the holiday season.
"We really wanted to add our own flavors," said John Garcia co-owner of House of Masa.
"We call it regalitos (gifts) because it is like a gift -- you're unwrapping it and as with any gift it is always given with love."
Food orders are placed online. To order House of Masa tamales, visit houseofmasa.com.
