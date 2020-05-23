Pearland's Adopt-A-Senior pairs high school students with their 'fairy grad-parents'

PEARLAND, Texas -- Senior year is supposed to be filled with once-in-a-lifetime memories, but so many graduates are missing out on celebrations like prom and traditional graduation ceremonies amid the pandemic.That's why one mom in Pearland, Texas, decided to do something to make the last few weeks of school special for high school seniors.Dawn Craig started a community-wide effort called "Adopt-A-Senior," which matches students from Pearland high schools with "fairy grad-parents.""They're missing prom and graduation, so it's just an opportunity for us as a community to give back to them and show them that we care," said Craig.