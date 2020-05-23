Pearland's Adopt-A-Senior pairs high school students with their 'fairy grad-parents'

PEARLAND, Texas -- Senior year is supposed to be filled with once-in-a-lifetime memories, but so many graduates are missing out on celebrations like prom and traditional graduation ceremonies amid the pandemic.

That's why one mom in Pearland, Texas, decided to do something to make the last few weeks of school special for high school seniors.

Dawn Craig started a community-wide effort called "Adopt-A-Senior," which matches students from Pearland high schools with "fairy grad-parents."

"They're missing prom and graduation, so it's just an opportunity for us as a community to give back to them and show them that we care," said Craig.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pearlandhigh schoolcommunity strongmore in commongraduationgraduation 2020class of 2020ktrkfeel goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chief of Galveston Island Beach Patrol on shortage of lifeguards
Increasingly wet as we approach Memorial Day
Crowds form as Montgomery County waterpark reopens
Drive-by shooting victim was hit 20 times
White House butler who served 11 presidents dies of COVID-19
UH grad recovers from shooting, earns diploma and is debt-free
Massive fire burns at San Francisco's iconic Fisherman's Wharf
Show More
Clear Lake Boy Scouts hold virtual camp out
4 men found shot in vehicle by patrol officer
HFD captain and his girlfriend found dead inside home in Brazoria Co.
Dave Ward's Houston: History soars at Lone Star Flight Museum
Big study casts more doubt on malaria drugs for coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News