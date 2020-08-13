Traditional Spanish lace creates romantic, stylish face masks

LOS ANGELES -- Zuri's Collections is an array of Spanish-laced mantillas, which are traditional veil head coverings, and the collection includes matching face masks for the current health pandemic.

"I do have my full-time job, and this was just something to give back to my community. Not only any kind of a veil, but I also wanted them to have this special lace that comes only from Spain," said Nancy Oregel, founder of Zuri's Collections.


Hilda Flores, a seamstress for Zuri's Collections, has been sewing since she was 11 years old. Flores says she's been very busy during the stay-at-home orders keeping up fulfilling orders for the laced face masks.

"We currently serve a small community," said Oregel. "Maybe in the future we will have a store front."


Check out these masks on their FACEBOOK page, or by clicking HERE.
