localish

Explore the Texas-sized Cathedral of Junk!

AUSTIN, Texas -- The Cathedral of Junk, started by Vince Hannemann in 1989, is three stories worth of old toys, license plates, appliances, and carefully-curated junk in South Austin. Hannemann has been sculpting since he was a teenager in New Mexico but says he never intended to create such a piece in Austin. Over the years, Hannemann's creation has grown into an Austin landmark that has attracted guests from all over the world. Attendees looking to visit the Cathedral of Junk are required to make an appointment before entering the sculpture, which is actually in Vince's backyard.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
austinbe localish houstonktrklocalish show (lsh)localish
LOCALISH
Blind veteran meets his new guide dog
Legendary Texas oyster family opens waterfront seafood spot
Combining pie and cake? Sign us up for a Pake!
DTLA party supply business helps meet the high demand for PPE
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3rd person from Houston area arrested in US Capitol riot, FBI says
Police find student dead during search for A&M Galveston cadet
New clue in case of missing Missouri City college student
Houston Methodist answers questions on vaccine distribution
What do new variants of coronavirus mean for Texans?
Houston Health Dept. responds to concern over 2nd vaccine doses
Johnson & Johnson vaccine 85% effective against severe COVID-19 disease
Show More
Subway tuna sandwiches contain no fish, lawsuit claims
11 Fort Bliss soldiers injured after ingesting unknown substance: Army
Storm system to impact Houston this weekend
Houston VA hosting walk-in vaccine clinic for veterans Saturday
Aunt says family tried reporting alleged abuse before boy's death
More TOP STORIES News