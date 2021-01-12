localish

Explore Austin's Cathedral of Junk

AUSTIN, Texas -- The Cathedral of Junk, started by Vince Hannemann in 1989, is three stories worth of old toys, license plates, appliances, and carefully-curated junk in South Austin. Hannemann has been sculpting since he was a teenager in New Mexico but says he never intended to create such a piece in Austin. Over the years, Hannemann's creation has grown into an Austin landmark that has attracted guests from all over the world. Attendees looking to visit the Cathedral of Junk are required to make an appointment before entering the sculpture, which is actually in Vince's backyard.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
austinbe localish houstonktrklocalish show (lsh)localish
LOCALISH
Street art emerges on shuttered businesses
Recreate famous works of art at home.
Emerging Artist Luchita Hurtado Has Gone Global At Age 99
Experience 360 immersive art in DTLA
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pres. Trump to speak shortly at south Texas portion of border wall
Chase suspect hides from police in museum district backyard
Innocent woman killed in crash after woman runs red light
Sunshine this afternoon expected to warm temps into the 50s
ABC13's 'Vaccine Rollout' special to kick off today
Trump issues emergency declaration for DC ahead of inauguration
Man's body surrounded by money found at cemetery in NE Houston
Show More
House races to oust Trump as he says effort angers nation
Tracking COVID-19 vaccine doses across Houston
3rd lawmaker in Capitol riot lockdown positive for COVID-19
Leaders to gather for town hall to answer vaccine questions
50 years ago: Miss America talks about women's liberation
More TOP STORIES News