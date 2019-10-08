Eduardo Verastegui: YouTube Star from Pasadena, Texas

Eduardo Verastegui is a Pasadena,Texas youtube star who shares what life is like as a US immigrant with Goldenhar Syndrome.

Verastegui, who legally immigrated to the US from Mexico City has a YouTube channel with more than 300,000 subscribers. Eduardo says "The main message that I want people to take away from my videos is chase your dreams no matter what."

Eduardo has over 300,000 subscribers on his youtube page with his most viewed upload hitting over 5 million views. Eduardo is currently an intern with Pasadena ISD, in Pasadena, Texas.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
youtubelocalishimmigration
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rice School student abducted and robbed at bus stop
HAPPENING NOW: Astros' pivotal Game 4 underway in Tampa Bay
Suspect opens fire on officers in SE Houston
Waffle House customers robbed at gunpoint while eating
Soon-to-be retiree killed when driver hit him and ran on Hwy 90
Siblings found hanging in basement before they died: affidavit
Ft. Bend Co. sheriff staying put after claiming 'witch-hunt'
Show More
Man caught taking upskirt photos at Discovery Green: police
Plan to increase taxes fails when 2 commissioners skip the vote
Accused cop killer to remain in mental hospital, judge rules
Motherhood inspires woman's fight against cancer
Lovely Wednesday morning, stronger cold front Friday
More TOP STORIES News