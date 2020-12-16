localish

Drop your wishlist letters at this Santa mailbox in Lincoln Park

By Yukare Nakayama
There's a Santa Mailbox collecting wish lists this holiday season in Chicago's Lincoln Park Neighborhood!

Mia and Sasha Duchnowski, and their four children, live in the Lincoln Park area on the city's North Side. During this time of year, they are usually in California where they spend Christmas with their family. However, due to the pandemic, the Duchnowski's now have to spend their holiday in Chicago.

RELATED: NORAD Santa Claus tracker launches for 65th year

That's when the Duchnowski children asked their parents how Santa would know where they'll be.

Both Mia and Sasha thought quickly and came up with a Santa Mailbox.

Now, their kids and other neighborhood children can drop off their letters to Santa.

RELATED: CTA Holiday Train, Bus Schedule 2020: See when Santa rides into your Chicago neighborhood

Duchnowski said they'll make sure everyone's letters get to the North Pole!

"We are opened to have people come by. We guarantee someway it's going to get to the North Pole," said Mia Duchnowski.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolincoln parksanta clauschristmasall goodlocalishwls
LOCALISH
15-year-old made history as one of the first female Eagle Scouts
San Jose family on 'The Great Christmas Light Fight'
Colorful Christmas trees adorn Long Island farm
Sleep tips for when you're stressed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Series of officer-involved shootings part of violent month
Democrats respond day after former HPD captain arrested
Former Conroe priest to be sentenced for child indecency
Houston trade show workers seek federal COVID-19 help
Wind gusts up to 30 mph expected through the afternoon
What's the difference between Moderna and Pfizer vaccines?
Don't miss ABC13 & Texan Live's Game of the Week
Show More
3 Houston-area high school players up for Mr. Texas Football award
Houston-area students take spotlight on National Signing Day
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Mail carrier surprises mom suffering from COVID-19
Retired HPD officer killed in shootout with neighbor, deputies say
More TOP STORIES News