localish

Drop your wishlist letters at this Santa mailbox in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO -- There's a Santa Mailbox collecting wish lists this holiday season in Chicago's Lincoln Park Neighborhood!

Mia and Sasha Duchnowski, and their four children, live in the Lincoln Park area on the city's North Side. During this time of year, they are usually in California where they spend Christmas with their family. However, due to the pandemic, the Duchnowski's now have to spend their holiday in Chicago.

RELATED: NORAD Santa Claus tracker launches for 65th year

That's when the Duchnowski children asked their parents how Santa would know where they'll be.

Both Mia and Sasha thought quickly and came up with a Santa Mailbox.

Now, their kids and other neighborhood children can drop off their letters to Santa.

RELATED: CTA Holiday Train, Bus Schedule 2020: See when Santa rides into your Chicago neighborhood

Duchnowski said they'll make sure everyone's letters get to the North Pole!

"We are opened to have people come by. We guarantee someway it's going to get to the North Pole," said Mia Duchnowski.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lincoln parkchicagosanta clausall goodfeel goodlocalishwls
LOCALISH
OUTstanding with Jesse Tyler Ferguson
OUTstanding with Jesse Tyler Ferguson
OUTstanding with Jesse Tyler Ferguson
OUTstanding with Jesse Tyler Ferguson
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ABC13's Melanie Lawson shares her COVID-19 experience
Harris DA to talk about case developments
HPD releases photos of 2 on the run in rap show murders
Azar: FDA intends to grant emergency use for Pfizer vaccine
Storm chances return for today and Sunday
League City mayor out of ICU in COVID-19 recovery
Joe Biden unveils top picks with deep Obama administration ties
Show More
Wisconsin court judge rules against Trump's election lawsuit
SpaceX scrubs launch with 30 seconds left on countdown
Passenger killed after teen girl crashes car into tree
DeBakey Medical Center among 37 VA hospitals to get 1st vaccines
Best meteor shower of the year coming Sunday
More TOP STORIES News