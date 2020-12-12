Parking lot of water park turned into drive-thru holiday light show with world's largest tunnel

SPRING, Texas -- While many Christmas parties and celebrations have been canceled because of the pandemic, The Light Park in Spring, Texas, has created a safe experience for the whole family.

The drive-thru musical light show was set up in the parking lot of Hurricane Harbor Splashtown water park.

There are hundreds of thousands of lights set to dozens of songs playing on a radio station through your vehicle.

There are lots of digital characters, trees, and themes throughout the park, along with the world's largest light tunnel measuring 700-feet-long!

The Light Park is open Nov. 5 through Dec. 31. Tickets are $40 per car.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
springholiday lightsholidaysocietyworth the waitchristmasktrklocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 fatal shootings in 12 hours across Houston
Southbound 59 closed at 288 split due to truck rollover
FDA grants emergency use for Pfizer vaccine
FDA chief calls reports of White House threats 'inaccurate'
Foggy start on Saturday before rain returns Sunday
Amber Alert issued for north Texas 6-year-old
The North Face refuses to print oil and gas company jackets
Show More
Here's a recap of the news for Saturday, Dec. 12
Sugar Land ballpark shines bright with 3 million lights for holidays
Supreme Court rejects Texas lawsuit to overturn Biden victory
Allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccine likely to be rare: UNC doctor
1 dead after gunman shoots at family
More TOP STORIES News