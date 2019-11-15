Drink the Blackest Cup of Coffee in New York at Round K Cafe

Round K Cafe was inspired by Korean-style coffee shops and the owner, Ockhyeon Byeon, wants New Yorkers to slow down and experience what real, artisan coffee tastes like. From the Black Coffee, made with 98% Cocoa and coconut charcoal cream that will make your mouth black, to the smooth and delicate Egg Coffee with a real egg cooked inside, and the $50 Space Coffee, it's some of the best, most creative coffee you'll ever drink! For more information, visit their website www.roundk.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localishmy go to
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed after fender bender on South Loop
Fugitive, innocent bystander found dead in apartment near Spring
Fired ambassador to Ukraine testifies in impeachment hearing
Doctors warn about dangers and spread of eyelash lice
Houston is warming up for you this weekend
Major road closures in Rosenberg, Magnolia and Pearland
3 shopping events you need to know about this weekend
Show More
Love Houston history? Step inside this Montrose mansion
13 Investigates: Significant jail time rare after kids get hold of guns
You'll have 2 chances to see Kanye West at Lakewood Church
Alex Bregman loses 2nd grandparent within weeks of each other
8-year-old cancer survivor gives back for other child cancer patients
More TOP STORIES News