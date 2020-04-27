be localish

This restaurant is using drag queens to deliver carry-out meals to customers!

With the stay-at-home in place, many restaurants are offering curbside pickup and carryout options amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Fiddlehead Restaurant in Michigan City got creative and is using drag queens to deliver meals to its customers! "We just thought that the idea was a fantastic idea," said one customer after getting his food safety handed to him. Orders for Fiddlehead are placed over the phone or online at fiddleheadmc.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
michigan citycoronavirusrestaurantsfood safetybe localish
BE LOCALISH
support small businesses with the be localish campaign
Long Island's Great Neck Diner adapts to the new normal
NJ restaurant feeds frontline workers the best of Puerto Rican cuisine
Step-by-step tutorial to cut men's hair during quarantine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Abbott announces next steps today to reopen Texas
Houston mayor offers his take on more Texas reopenings
White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
H-E-B's new store hours and precautions start today
What to know about Harris Co. mask order in effect today
SPONSORED: Chelsey's go-to recipe for this week
COVID-19 testing team to be deployed to nursing homes
Show More
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
Woman hit and killed by 18-wheeler in NW Houston
Mom kills her kids and their grandma in murder-suicide, police say
Houston couple did not let COVID-19 ruin their wedding
Beautiful today, stormy tomorrow night
More TOP STORIES News