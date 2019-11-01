Downward Diaper? Baby Yoga is the Newest Fitness Craze With New Parents

Downward diaper? This baby yoga class helps parents bond with their infants and get a workout, too!

Custom poses help these tiny yogis not only stretch their muscles but also stretch their brains.


Certain poses help activate different parts of the brain, helping babies reach milestones sooner.

"Baby yoga is a nice way for mom and baby or dad and baby to interact, communicate, play and just be together," said Patti Ideran, a pediatric occupational therapist at Northwestern Medicine in St. Charles, Illinois.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SWAT officer shoots suspect who planned to rob armored car: HPD
3-year-old boy shot inside home in NW Harris County: deputies
Why no Cole? Astros manager answers for Game 7 decision
'He endangered a lot of lives' Man sparks chase in rush hour
Chilly weekend ahead, rain returns next week
Kids go nuts when Jose Altuve passes out Halloween candy
Boy's incredible act of Halloween generosity will melt your heart
Show More
Shorter holiday shopping span means deals start sooner
Speeding suspects crash into 9 vehicles across Houston: police
Nestlé recalls cookie dough after reports of pieces of rubber
Little girl shot in chest while trick-or-treating
Mom and 3-year-old daughter hit by car while trick-or-treating
More TOP STORIES News