localish

Doctor makes these unreal cookies

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
One Chicago-area doctor has turned her hobby into a way to honor those leading the United States through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Priscilla Sarmiento-Gupana is a baker making cookies with a purpose, sharing her appreciation for Dr. Anthony Fauci and other healthcare workers on the frontlines. Not only is she a baker, but she's also a pediatrician and a mom of two.

When she's not taking care of her kids and patients, she is in the kitchen working on her next hero to be immortalized in sugar.

She's a founder of Sarmie Sister Sweets, and she recently started the "Health Hero" cookie series, which features incredibly detailed images of those leading, and saving, Illinois and the country -- on cookies.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
auroralori lightfootjb pritzkercookiescoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicbakinganthony faucicovid 19 pandemiclocalishcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19nursesdoctors
LOCALISH
Chicago baker turns to virtual cooking classes to fight food insecurity
Long Island's Great Neck Diner adapts to the new normal
Chicago 3D Artist Tyler Clark Inspires Girls by Highlighting Black Beauty
Step-by-step tutorial to cut men's hair during quarantine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sunday starts off crisp before a warm up
Get your free mask before Monday's order to wear one in public
Dallas salon reopens despite stay-at-home order
ATV driver dead after crash in northeast Harris Co.
Dave Ward's wife now asks for your prayers for him
Deadly tornado leaves survivor without his best friend
HISD distributes food for up to 5,000 families at NRG Park
Show More
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
Houston mother of 5 said she's still waiting on stimulus check
NASA Astronaut welcomed home with parade in Friendswood
Houston mayor says no citations for not wearing a mask
Many Houston-area football stars picked in 2020 NFL Draft
More TOP STORIES News